• NAME: Lucy Quigley
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Quigley was sharp in the season's opening week. First, she fired a 76 and finished runner-up in Lafayette Jeff's invitational at Battle Ground G.C. Next, she carded a 77 and won medalist in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course. She then capped the week with a 76 and eighth-place finish in the prestigious Fall State Preview at Prairie View G.C., which is the State Finals course. Quigley is looking to build off a big 2019 season that included the Hoosier Conference individual title and a 37th-place finish at state.
