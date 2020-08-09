Lucy Quigley

Tipton golfer Lucy Quigley is shown in a October 2019 photo.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Lucy Quigley

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Quigley was sharp in the season's opening week. First, she fired a 76 and finished runner-up in Lafayette Jeff's invitational at Battle Ground G.C. Next, she carded a 77 and won medalist in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen Course. She then capped the week with a 76 and eighth-place finish in the prestigious Fall State Preview at Prairie View G.C., which is the State Finals course. Quigley is looking to build off a big 2019 season that included the Hoosier Conference individual title and a 37th-place finish at state.

