TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 5-2 in a Northwoods League clash of Great Lakes East Division frontrunners Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Chase Nelson (2-0) pitched six innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two runs, struck out eight and walked three. Relief pitchers Hunter Treece, Adam Christopher and Tommy Peltier worked an inning apiece, combining to retire all nine batters they faced. Peltier earned his seventh save.
At the plate, Jakob Marsee went 3 for 5 with a triple and Chase Meidroth was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.
The Jackrabbits improved to 10-5 in the second half of the season. Traverse City dropped to 8-7. The teams play again Friday at Traverse City, then Kokomo returns home to host Kalamazoo on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.