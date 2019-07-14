LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits are heading into the Northwoods League's All-Star break on a two-game losing streak following a 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Rockford Rivets on Sunday.
Brandon Chinea and Chase Hacker led Kokomo with two hits apiece. Chine had a double and two RBI and Hacker scored a run. Logan Jarvis singled, drew three walks and scored a run.
Reliever Joey Haass took the loss. Aaron Husson started for the Jackrabbits and had a nice outing. He pitched seven innings, allowed five hits and three runs, struck out six and walked two. Kollin Stone pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Haass.
The Jackrabbits (20-26 overall, 5-8 second half) return to action Thursday when they host the Kalamazoo Growlers.
