The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Kalamazoo 11-10 in walk-off fashion Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 876 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits were down 10-6 entering the bottom of the ninth. Michael Cleary was the first batter of the inning, walked and scored on a Chase Keng sacrifice fly. Two batters later Austin Elder tied the game with a three-run double. The Jackrabbits loaded the bases again on an intentional walk and a regular walk. After the second out, Cleary came up to bat again and was hit by a pitch on a 2-2 pitch, forcing in the winning run.
Kokomo played catch-up most of the game. Kalamazoo took an 8-2 lead through four innings, knocking Kokomo starter Bayden Root out in the process. The Rabbits scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to trim the lead to 8-5. The score was 9-6 heading into the final frame.
Logan Jarvis and Brandon Chinea each had two hits for the Jackrabbits. Jarvis plated two runs and scored three times. Chinea scored twice. Cleary was 1 for 1, knocked in a run and scored three times. The Jackrabbits had nine hits and drew eight walks.
Reliever Mark Meyer threw the ninth and got the win. He gave up a run and fanned two. Reliever Josh Nixon threw two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth to help keep Kalamazoo within range. He gave up no hits, two walks and struck out two.
The Jackrabbits host Kalamazoo again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at KMS.
