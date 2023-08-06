The Kokomo Jackrabbits swept the Kenosha Kingfish in a Northwoods League doubleheader in front of 961 fans Sunday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The teams played a doubleheader of two seven-inning games after Saturday night’s game was rained out.
Kokomo beat Kenosha 11-10 in Sunday’s first game. With the score tied 10-10, Kokomo’s first four batters in the bottom of the seventh all drew walks. Tyler Ganus drew the fourth walk, which forced in the game-ending run.
Camden Hayslip hit a three-run homer for Kokomo and Karson Hesser and Noah Christenson drove in two runs apiece. Victor Quinn, the third of three Kokomo pitchers, earned the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the top of the seventh.
In the second game, Kokomo beat Kenosha 5-3. Hayslip went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Ganus was 2 for 2 with two walks.
Michael Vallone earned the win after taking a shutout into the seventh inning. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and three runs, struck out five and walked two. Recent Northwestern High School graduate A.J. Burkhalter relieved in the seventh and retired all three batters he faced for the save.
The Jackrabbits (25-41 overall, 12-20 second half) host the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday and Tuesday for their final home games of the season. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.
