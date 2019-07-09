'Rabbits top Bombers, break losing streak
The Kokomo Jackrabbits got down in the first inning but had a quick answer in beating the Battle Creek Bombers 9-3 Tuesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Battle Creek took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but Kokomo scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Jackrabbits would later add three runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Battle Creek would add its third and final run in the seventh inning.
The win, in front of a crowd of 624, broke a four-game losing skid.
Aaron Husson was the winning pitcher. Husson pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks, while striking out six. Kenny Johnson pitched the final three innings of relief for the save. Johnson allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks, while striking out two.
Jeff Timko, Jack Kraus, Andrew Labosky, Vinnie Costello and Brandon Chinea each had a single for the Jackrabbits, who had just those five hits, but drew a dozen walks as a team. No. 8 hitter Costello drew three free passes, didn't record an out at the plate, and scored three runs.
The Bombers and Jackrabbits meet again today at 7:05 p.m. at KMS.
