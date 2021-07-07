The Kokomo Jackrabbits opened the second half of the Northwoods League’s season Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Kalamazoo Growlers in front of 522 fans at Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits scored single runs in the first and fourth innings and added two runs in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead. The Growlers scored three runs in the seventh, but Kokomo relievers Adam Christopher and Ryan Robinson retired nine of the Growlers’ final 10 batters to secure the win.
Dylan Dennis cracked an RBI double for the Jackrabbits. Gavin Grant had a single, two walks, two stolen bases and an RBI, Ben Livorsi had two walks and an RBI and Jakob Marsee scored two runs.
Kokomo and Kalamazoo play at 6:30 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium to conclude their two-game series.
• The Battle Creek Bombers beat the Jackrabbits 12-3 Monday at Battle Creek, Michigan, as the first half of the Northwoods League’s season came to a close.
Chase Meidroth went 2 for 3 with a double. Gavin Grant, T.J. Fondtain and Adam Crampton had 2-for-4 nights. Brandon Clarke, the third of six Kokomo pitchers, took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) in one inning of work.
Kokomo finished the first half with a 20-16 record, one game back of Great Lakes East Division winner Traverse City (21-15).
