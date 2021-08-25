Robin Miller, a lifelong motorsports fan who became one of the sport’s most recognized and influential media personalities, died Wednesday in Indianapolis. He was 71.
Miller rose to prominence as an Indianapolis Star sports writer, parlaying his love of many sports into more than 50 years of communication that defined his life.
Known predominantly as a writer and columnist covering the Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar racing, Miller became a television personality first with ESPN, then Speed and most recently NBC. He also had long stints at all of Indianapolis’ TV affiliates over the years.
Miller’s journalism career began at the Star in 1968, and he never retired from writing about auto racing. His stories and columns were featured in Autoweek, Car and Driver, Sports Illustrated and Racer, among other notable publications and websites, and for years he hosted shows on Indianapolis radio stations.
“Robin Miller was a no BS guy who called it as he saw it. He had a passion for all motorsports and a deep knowledge to back it up. His sense of humor is what I loved and respected the most. He will most definitely be missed,” racing legend Tony Stewart tweeted.
