In this Sept. 5, 1960, file photo, Rafer Johnson of the United States, center, finishes the fourth heat of the decathlon's 100-meter dash at the Olympics in Rome. Eef Kamerbeek of Netherlands is at left and Gurbachan Singh Randhawa of India is at right. Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. He was 86.