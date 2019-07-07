The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-5 Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 653 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
After the Jackrabbits scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull even at 5-all, the Rafters pushed across the winning run in the top of the ninth. Their leadoff hitter reached on an error and following the first out, they had back-to-back singles to score the runner.
Wisconsin Rapids out-hit Kokomo 16-8. The Rafters had a 4-0 edge in extra-base hits.
Andrew Labosky went 3 for 3 with a walk and a run to lead Kokomo. Logan Jarvis was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Hagan Severance drew two walks and scored three runs.
Kokomo starting pitcher K.C. Bryan lasted just two innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. Six relievers combined to finish the game. Kenny Johnson, who pitched the ninth, took the loss after allowing an unearned run.
Wisconsin Rapids (26-15 overall, 3-2 second half) and Kokomo (17-21, 2-3) conclude their two-game series with a game Monday at Municipal Stadium. It's scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.
Kokomo has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 12.
After Monday's game, the Jackrabbits have home games against the Battle Creek Bombers on Tuesday and Wednesday before hitting the road for five games. After that is the Northwoods League's All-Star break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.