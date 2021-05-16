• NAME: Makhai Reed
• SPORT: Boys track and field
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Reed put on an impressive speed show in the Howard County meet by sweeping the sprints. He won the 100-meter dash (:11.7), 200 dash (:23.6) and 400 dash (:52.1). He also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team (3:33.7). He was the meet's top point scorer. The Furman football recruit is on a hot streak, having previously won the same events in the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet.
