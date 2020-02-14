DENVER – The Peru Tribune reported Thursday night that veteran Indiana high school basketball coach Basil Mawbey has resigned from his post as North Miami’s boys basketball coach.
Mawbey, a Miami County native, has also served as head coach at Kokomo, Cass and most recently Taylor among his jobs around the state. Mawbey guided Connserville to the 1983 state title and Cass to the 2003 Class 2A state title.
North Miami is 4-13 this season heading into tonight’s game at Tippecanoe Valley. Matt Storm takes over as the interim coach.
