NAME: Brayden Richmond

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Richmond's 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining lifted Eastern to a 42-39 victory over Sheridan and a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title, the Comets' first league title since 1965. Richmond had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in the win. Earlier in the week, he had eight points and five rebounds in Eastern's 64-53 victory over league front-runner Carroll. Eastern and Carroll ended as co-champions.

