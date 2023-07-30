The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 12-7 in a Northwoods League game Sunday in front of a crowd of 800 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. With the win, Rockford earned a split of the teams’ two-game series.
The Rivets led 6-5 after two innings. They added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings for an 8-5 lead, they scored four runs in the seventh to break it open.
Rockford finished with 18 hits. Kokomo used five pitchers. A.J. Burkhalter offered a bright spot in his Jackrabbits debut. The 2023 Northwestern High School graduate and IUK recruit pitched the eighth inning. He worked around a hit and walk to hold Rockford scoreless.
Vincent Temesvary led Kokomo at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Tyler Ganus was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Tyler Epstein drove in two runs.
Kokomo hosts Traverse City at 7:05 p.m. today. Following an off day Tuesday, the teams play again Wednesday.
• On Saturday, the Jackrabbits scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th to score a 6-5, extra-inning walk-off victory over the Rivets in front of a crowd of 2,308 at KMS.
The game was tied 3-3 through nine innings. Rockford scored a pair of runs in the top of the 10th but the Jackrabbits answered with three runs to end the game. Karson Hesser started the inning at second base. Tatsunori Negishi drew a one-out walk, and Camden Hayslip’s single scored Hesser. Epstein drew another walk. Then after the second out, Jack Anderson hit a two-run single to win the game.
Negishi also doubled and drew two walks in the game. Epstein and Noah Christenson each drew two walks. Reliever Nick Crystal threw the last two innings of the 10th with a strikeout and no hits to get the win.
