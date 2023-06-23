The Rockford Rivets swept a day-night doubleheader from the Kokomo Jackrabbits in Kokomo Municipal Stadium Thursday.
The Rivets stunned the home squad by roaring back from an 8-1 deficit with 10 runs over the final two innings to win the opening game 11-8. Rockford scored three in the eighth and seven in the top of the ninth while holding Kokomo off the scoreboard the last three frames.
Karson Hesser had a big opening game for the Jackrabbits, driving in three runs while going 1 for 3 with two walks and a run. Isaac Kim was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Elias Fiddler was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Kokomo starter Derek Cabrera threw six innings with just hit, two walks, a run and five strikeouts but did not factor in the decision. Reliever Matthew Sagmit took the loss.
Rockford took the second game 7-6. Rockford led 6-4 after seven innings before the Jackrabbits tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but Rockford responded with a run in the top of the ninth that proved to be the winner.
Nolan Christianson, Hesser and Kolbe Aven each had two hits for the Jackrabbits. Roman Kuntz had a double and three runs batted in. Reliever Jesus Gonzalez took the loss, throwing three innings with just three this, two walks, a run and four strikeouts.
Kokomo (10-14) and Rockford (16-9) square off again today at 7:05 p.m. at KMS.
