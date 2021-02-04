MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins needed a couple of calculated steps of development before he plunged into major college competition, a late-blooming 7-footer now in his first season with Minnesota who has proven he belongs in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
The transfer from Drake found quite the collection of big men waiting for him.
“They’re finding a way to our league a lot more than other leagues, maybe. It’s amazing the amount of bigs we have in this league that are really good,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said.
Beginning with Iowa’s Luka Garza (6-11), the nation’s leader with an average of 26.4 points per game, five of the top 20 scorers in the Big Ten are 6-10 or taller.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (7-0), Purdue’s Trevion Williams (6-10), Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (7-1) and Robbins have enjoyed their own share of production out of the post. Two of Wisconsin’s top three scorers are also big men: Micah Potter (6-10) and Nate Reuvers (6-11).
There are 33 players on Big Ten rosters listed at 6-10 or taller, covering every team except Penn State. That includes nine 7-footers. With freshman Zach Edey (7-4) backing up Williams, Purdue is also one of four teams with two 6-10-plus players among their top five scorers.
“Some leagues have two or three good big guys. I mean, this is like every single team has a big guy that can play and can play anywhere. So it’s very, very challenging,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, whose team boasts two of the best defensive centers in the conference with Myles Johnson (6-11) and Cliff Omoruyi (6-11).
Minnesota visits Rutgers tonight in the latest test for Robbins. His first two Big Ten contests came against Cockburn and Garza. Eight games into the conference schedule, Robbins had faced Garza twice, Dickinson twice, Cockburn and Wisconsin’s tandem of Potter and Reuvers.
“You’re going up against guys just as big as you,” Robbins said. “You just have to be physical, and every time down the court you have to be fighting for position constantly. I think that’s been the biggest adjustment.”
Robbins, who leads the Big Ten in blocks (2.8 per game) and is 10th in the league in rebounds (6.9), was recently named to the list of 10 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We think we’ve got a really good one there. He’s going through it on the fly a little bit just because he hasn’t experienced it, but it’s great to see him succeed,” Pitino said.
Garza has enviable range, going 26 for 57 on 3-pointers this season for a robust 45.6% clip. Robbins can pop off a pick and let a shot fly from behind the arc, too, with 16 makes in 42 attempts (38.1%). That’s the way the NBA game has gone, with an increasing value placed on power forwards and centers who can score from all over the floor rather than from their traditional spot on the blocks.
“I just wish we would appreciate them for what they are in college and kind of go from there,” Pitino said. “I know a lot of these big guys want to showcase their skills to hopefully get to the next level, but you’ve got to embrace what helps the team win as well, and in this league specifically people seem to be doing that.”
