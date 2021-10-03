• NAME: Austin Robinson
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Robinson helped Northwestern win the Kokomo Sectional. The Tigers beat Tipton 5-0 in the opening round, beat Kokomo 5-0 in the semifinal round and beat Western 4-1 in the final for their first sectional title since 1980. Playing No. 3 singles, Robinson went 3-0, and dropped just five games total. He improved his season record to a team-best 17-3.
