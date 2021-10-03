NW vs WHS tennis 17.jpg

Northwestern tennis player Austin Robinson returns a shot during a regular-season match against Western on Sept. 7.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Austin Robinson

SPORT: Boys tennis

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Robinson helped Northwestern win the Kokomo Sectional. The Tigers beat Tipton 5-0 in the opening round, beat Kokomo 5-0 in the semifinal round and beat Western 4-1 in the final for their first sectional title since 1980. Playing No. 3 singles, Robinson went 3-0, and dropped just five games total. He improved his season record to a team-best 17-3.

