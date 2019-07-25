The Kokomo Jackrabbits loaded the bases and scored a run in the bottom of the ninth but came up a run short of tying the game in a 4-3 loss to Rockford on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 877 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Trailing 4-2 after five innings, Kokomo threatened in the ninth. Brantley Johnson started the rally with a two-out single, followed by walks by Hagan Severance and Peter Abinanti to load the bases. Johnson then scored on a wild pitch but Rivets reliever Tanner Propst got a strikeout to end the game.
Kokomo got all its hits from the bottom third of the order. Johnson was 2 for 4, Severance hit a two-run double in the fourth and had a walk, and Abinati was 2 for 2 and walked twice.
Jackrabbit starter Josh Nixon threw 4 2/3 innings and took the loss. Jacob Moskowitz, Chase Nix and Kollin Stone combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief.
Kokomo will look to snap a six-game losing streak when it hosts Rockford again at 7:05 Friday.
