In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the New York Jets during a game in East Rutherford, N.J. Rodgers says his intention is to play for the Jets in the 2023 season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday, March 15, during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”