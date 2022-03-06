• NAME: Matthew Roettger
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Peru
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Roettger helped the Bengal Tigers win the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 47-35 victory over Western in the opening round. He followed with 17 points and three rebounds in a 62-57 victory over rival Maconaquah in a semifinal game. And he had 14 points in a 47-43 victory over Benton Central in the final.
