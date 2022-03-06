Sec - WHS vs Peru 14.jpg

Peru forward Matthew Roettger, left, looks to push past Western’s Dylan Bryant during sectional play on Wednesday, March 2. Roettger had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Peru’s 47-35 win.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Matthew Roettger

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Peru

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Roettger helped the Bengal Tigers win the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 47-35 victory over Western in the opening round. He followed with 17 points and three rebounds in a 62-57 victory over rival Maconaquah in a semifinal game. And he had 14 points in a 47-43 victory over Benton Central in the final.

