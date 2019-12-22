Rooker is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Vinny Rooker
• SPORT: Boys diving
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Rooker smashed Maconaquah's 11-dive record when he posted a huge score of 525.95 in winning South Bend Washington's invitational. He beat the runner-up by 111.15 points. Earlier this month, Rooker broke Mac's six-dive record with a score of 304.85 in a dual meet against Manchester. Last season, Rooker was the Three Rivers Conference champion and the Noblesville Sectional runner-up.
