DALLAS — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Reaves is the son of former Kokomo great Brian Reaves, who was the point guard on Kokomo’s 1989 state runner-up team.
Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc on six tries, came from 25 feet on a kickout from Russell Westbrook. He had the Lakers’ only overtime points scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook.
“There was about one second left, and I didn’t have anything to do but shoot it,” said Reaves, who played two seasons each at Wichita State and Oklahoma, signing a two-way contract with the Lakers in August that was converted to a regular contract in September. “Great pass, and I made a shot.”
James scored 24 points, Westbrook added 23 and Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a sore left knee.
But it was the undrafted player who made sure they left with a victory.
“We’ve got a lot of trust in whoever’s on the floor, including the rook,” James said. “Obviously, it showed on that last possession.”
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis had his eighth double-double this season with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played their third straight game without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.
“Man, it sucks,” Porzingis said, rubbing his face. “Oh, my god. We should have got this one.”
Brunson said he’d seen Reaves play in college.
“He has game,” Brunson said. “You’ve got to respect him, and he was able to make shots.”
