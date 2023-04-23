KHS vs NW girls tennis 24.jpg

Northwestern tennis player Avery Rooze is shown in a match against Kokomo on April 28, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Avery Rooze

• SPORT: Girls tennis

• SCHOOL: Northwestern

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Rooze put together a dominant week and helped the Tigers continue their unbeaten start. Rooze went 5-0 and was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in all five matches — at No. 1 singles vs. Taylor and at No. 2 singles vs. Hamilton Heights, Delphi, LaVille and Logansport. The latter three wins came in Logansport's tournament, which Northwestern won. The Tigers have a 7-0 record and Rooze is 9-1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video