• NAME: Avery Rooze
• SPORT: Girls tennis
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Rooze put together a dominant week and helped the Tigers continue their unbeaten start. Rooze went 5-0 and was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in all five matches — at No. 1 singles vs. Taylor and at No. 2 singles vs. Hamilton Heights, Delphi, LaVille and Logansport. The latter three wins came in Logansport's tournament, which Northwestern won. The Tigers have a 7-0 record and Rooze is 9-1.
