Local strength athlete Jessica Rush said when she competes in strongman competitions, she has to be “ready for anything” because events will challenge you in so many ways.
When she wrapped up her last event of the Official Strongman Games earlier this month, she’d proven ready for anything the games threw at her, except the reality that she’d won.
“It’s kind of surreal like, ‘it really did happen?’” Rush recalled after taking first among 17 competitors in the women’s masters division. “You always want it to happen but when it actually did it was like I can’t believe it.”
The Official Strongman games ran Nov. 1-3 at Daytona Beach, Florida. Rush, a math teacher at Western High School, was competing in the international event for the third time. She was seventh in her first trip to the event, second last year, and stood atop the podium this year.
Each day featured two events. Rush was in first place after the first day, and still first after the second day. On the third day she tied for first in the first event, but took eighth in the final event and wasn’t sure that was enough to win.
“I didn’t really know if I lost first position or not. I was kind of nervous,” she said. “They had their live feed up and my husband [Nick] showed me. It showed that I won by one point.
“Not that second would have been bad, but I really wanted it this year.”
It was an exhausting victory. Rush made it through the event without an injury and without lingering aches and pains, but she slept nearly 12 hours that Sunday night and woke up still tired.
Six events designed to test strength, athleticism, endurance and resolve will do that to you.
The women’s masters competition — for women 40-and-over — drew qualifiers from the US, Norway, Brazil, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Rush won the first event of the first day — the viking press — and took fifth in the farmer’s carry. On the second day, Rush finished second on the deadlift ladder, and was seventh on the load-and-drag medley. She didn’t finish that last event, but still scored enough points in that event to hold on to her lead.
At the end of the second day Rush led by 4.5 points, but at that point, the field is whittled to the top 10 and competitors are re-scored based on their place in each event among the 10 remaining athletes. That reduced Rush’s lead to 1.5 points.
“It makes you push harder to stay at the top, all of us did,” Rush said of the re-scoring. “You know no matter what you have to keep pushing yourself to stay in your position or move ahead.”
On the third day, Rush shared first place on the first event, the axle clean and press, and had just enough cushion to survive finishing eighth in the final event, the power stairs. The final standings showed her with 41.5 points, one point ahead of Canada’s Christina Kaluza-Hughes.
After standing atop the podium, Rush talked to her Kentucky-based coach, Chase Karnes, who works with her online.
“He was really excited for me and he said it was well-deserved and he knew I could do it,” Rush said. “It’s still kind of hard to believe that I won.”
Rush, a Pioneer High School and IU Kokomo graduate, started doing strongman competitions about eight years ago. Karnes has helped Rush transform her weaknesses when she started, into her strengths now. As a result, events she would have dreaded before are now her bread and butter.
“It’s been a long time coming but my pressing was always a struggle and [Karnes] really started focusing on my pressing and deadlift,” she said. “I used to be better at the moving events and not so great at the static events. It was something I struggled with and he focused on getting those up because … my pressing and deadlift would always kill me on points. I felt very confident in my pressing and deadlift going in.”
It’s been a rewarding journey to get to the top of an international competition.
“It doesn’t mean you have to be an awesome presser, or an awesome deadlifter, or awesome mover, you have to be good at everything, and be ready for anything,” she said.
“It challenges you as an athlete. The person that’s just statically strong doesn’t mean they’re always going to win, or the person that is good at moving is always going to win. You just have to be ready.”
While Rush was elated with victory, she gets a lot more out of the strongman competitions than a medal.
“I like getting stronger,” she said. “And then I would say competing-wise, the reason I enjoy it is I’ve met so many cool people doing it. We train here in town at One More Gym. We also train in Mooresville every once in a while, super great people there at Core Fitness, and then we train in Huntington every other weekend at IN Strong. So we have all these people that we’ve become really close friends with. We train together and hang out together and compete together.
“At Official Strongman Games … it’s really cool getting to meet these people from all over the world. I would probably never get to meet people like that without strongman.”
