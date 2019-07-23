In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Maxim Dadashev, left, hits Antonio DeMarco during a junior welterweight bout in Las Vegas. Dadashev on Tuesday died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28. The Russian Boxing Federation said Tuesday that Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.