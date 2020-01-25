Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with some light snow. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.