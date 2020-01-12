• NAME: Kyle Sanders
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Sanders led the surging Panthers to a 2-0 weekend. He scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 54-46 victory over Sectional 20 rival West Lafayette. He followed with another 28-point, five-rebound game in the Panthers' 45-41 victory over Logansport. He made 22 of 35 shots from the field over the two games. A two-time KT All-Area player, the 6-foot guard is scoring 19 points per game for the 8-4 Panthers, who have won five in a row.
