• NAME: Emma Sandlin
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Sandlin's setting helped Eastern win the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional, the Comets' first sectional title since 2007. She had 42 assists in a 3-0 victory over Mississinewa in the opening round. She had 32 assists along with 20 digs and 13 service points in a 3-0 victory over Oak Hill in the semifinal round. And she dished 58 assists in a 3-2 victory over Western in the final. Sandlin has more than 2,200 career assists.
