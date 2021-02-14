• NAME: Ashlee Schram
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Schram helped the Blue Devils win a regional title and a spot in the Class 2A Final Four. The 6-foot-2 post scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Tipton's 57-44 victory over No. 6-ranked Frankton in the semifinal round. She followed with 10 points and nine rebounds in the Blue Devils' 48-35 victory over co-No. 7 Clinton Prairie in the championship. Over the two games, the 2020 KT All-Area player was 10 of 18 from the field and 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.
