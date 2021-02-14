Tipton vs Eastbrook GBB sect champ 10.jpg

Tipton’s Ashlee Schram looks to the basket for a shot during the Blue Devils' 57-48 victory over Eastbrook in the Class 2A Sectional 39 championship on Feb. 6 at Taylor's Center Court.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Ashlee Schram

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Schram helped the Blue Devils win a regional title and a spot in the Class 2A Final Four. The 6-foot-2 post scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Tipton's 57-44 victory over No. 6-ranked Frankton in the semifinal round. She followed with 10 points and nine rebounds in the Blue Devils' 48-35 victory over co-No. 7 Clinton Prairie in the championship. Over the two games, the 2020 KT All-Area player was 10 of 18 from the field and 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you