• NAME: Ashlee Schram
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Schram scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Tipton past Anderson 62-60 in the Blue Devils' lone game of the week. In the process, Schram topped 1,000 career rebounds and broke 1987 graduate Jane (Calhoun) Schott’s school record of 1,006 rebounds. Schram pushed her career total to 1,011. She passed 1,000 career points last season. The three-time KT All-Area player is an IU South Bend recruit.
