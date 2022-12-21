MUNCIE — Ball State’s men’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Georgia Southern 58-54 Wednesday night at Worthen Arena.
Georgia Southern went up 38-24 early in the second half, but Ball State followed with a 16-0 run to take a lead. The teams went back and forth before the Cardinals took the lead for good with 6:27 remaining.
Jaylin Sellers, the reigning Mid-American Conference player of the week, led BSU with 17 points. Jarron Coleman and Basheer Jihad had 12 points apiece and Demarius Jacobs had a nice line of 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Coleman had three assists.
The Cardinals improved to 8-4.
