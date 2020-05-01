Ever since she joined Carroll’s girls tennis squad two seasons ago, the sport has been a shared experience for Carroll senior Sydney Bordner.
She was first encouraged to come out for the Cougar girls tennis team as a sophomore by then-seniors Briley Blocher and Emily Scott, who became her teammates. Bordner had played soccer from elementary through her freshman year and had only ever played tennis in PE class but soon found a home in doubles action.
“The people playing definitely got me hooked,” Bordner said. “Some of my best friends were on the team and the coaches were the best. It was always so much fun, whether it was practice, matches or bus rides. The atmosphere was great and I loved that about it.”
This year, Bordner was the only returning senior on the squad and was welcoming a host of new players to the team this spring, including a senior exchange student.
Bordner was contemplating a move to singles play but won’t get a chance to see which suits her more. The coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to spring sports throughout the state and took her senior tennis season with it, along with a season’s worth of time with friends and all the experiences they share on court and off.
Bordner talked with the Tribune about the impact of canceling the spring sports season, and what she took from her time as a Cougar.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts about that for your team and for yourself?
A: At first, the news was hard to hear. Nobody wants to learn that they won’t be able to play their spring sport. It hits hard with it being my last season and my last chance to step onto the court. We were looking forward to this season as a team. We had a lot of new girls joining and we couldn’t wait to start and to see how we did this season.
We know that everything happens for a reason, and we have no control over this decision, but we were definitely looking forward to playing this season.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: My goals for this season were mainly just to work on my hits and place them more accurately on the court, there weren’t any major goals but I was definitely preparing for this goal in preseason practices and felt I was ready for the season.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school tennis career?
A: My favorite memory would have to be winning my first match two years ago after going into a tiebreaker. My doubles partner and I were so focused on the match that we had no clue we had just won.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m really going to miss the team aspect. All the girls were really close and there have always been so many fun memories that I am going to miss making. Whether we got a win or we lost, there was always a memory made, and I will for sure miss making those with a great team.
Q: What’s the school that you and your teammates look forward to facing the most? What about that rivalry makes it fun or intense?
A: Delphi is our school rival so that is always a fun match. The past two years, I have went into a tiebreaker during the Delphi match, so they are tough competitors, but it’s always a lot of fun because we can be serious and end up winning, but also laugh with them because there is a very good chance we know each other.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My sophomore year, I was really encouraged by two seniors to play and they got me hooked on it. My coaches made me keep going, and made me the player I am today. But they encouraged me through it all.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Do everything to the best of my ability, even when things get tough.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 is special but really strong. We have been through a lot in the past few months. But we’re strong and staying strong and optimistic even through the hard times. We have a new chapter coming up and it will get better, but the class of 2020 is strong for handling this tough time so well.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I will be attending Purdue University in the fall to dual major in agribusiness management and agricultural systems management, with a dream of someday helping expand technology and the knowledge in the agriculture field.
