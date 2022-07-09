Flora, Burlington and the rest of the Carroll community were buzzing with excitement throughout the 2021-22 school year.
In the fall, Carroll’s soccer and football teams won sectional championships. In the winter, the girls basketball team cut down sectional nets and the boys basketball team won sectional and regional titles to reach the Class 2A Final Four. And in the spring, the baseball team spent several weeks at No. 1 in the Class 2A state poll and won a sectional title.
“I think the big thing that’s happening at Carroll to fuel all this success is that the culture is changing,” outgoing senior Will Eldridge said. “Coming in my freshman year, everyone just accepted that Carroll was an average athletic school. No one really cared how our sports teams did and very few people showed up for games. I still remember my first basketball game in high school, there were maybe 300 fans in the stands and maybe 20 kids in the student section. Now you almost have to pre-order your tickets to get in and the student section goes from the floor to the ceiling.
“People and kids in the community now expect success and are willing to work for it. Almost every team this year had record numbers for kids coming out and I know even more are coming out next year. There’s now an excitement to go out and play, it’s helping Carroll find success.”
Eldridge was right in the middle of Carroll’s big year as a three-sport athlete.
For the soccer team, which went 16-3-2 (6-0 Hoosier Heartland Conference) and finished as a Class A regional runner-up, Eldridge worked as a sweeper and recorded seven goals and three assists. For the basketball team, which went 24-2 (8-0 HHC) and won the program’s first regional title, he worked in the post and contributed 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot a team-high 58.8% from the field.
Eldridge helped the baseball team go 26-2 (16-0 HHC) and finish as a regional runner-up. The Indiana North All-Star compiled a 7-0 pitching record with a 0.83 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. At the plate, he had a .328 average with a team-high seven homers and 26 RBI.
“For the most part, I thought we would experience this kind of success this year,” Eldridge said. “We had a lot of success last year and had really good regular seasons but lacked the experience to really go anywhere in the state tournament. I knew we had the ability and the talent to be successful and make a few runs but I didn’t fully know if we were actually able to do it.”
The following is a Q and A with Eldridge, who is headed to Indiana Wesleyan University to play baseball.
Q: Now that you’ve had some time for it all to soak in, what are the moments that stand out to you the most from across all three sports?
A: I think the moments that stand out the most are definitely various sectionals we won throughout the year and just getting to see all the people there to support us. One moment I will never forget is walking out during basketball semistate [at Elkhart] and seeing the stands completely filled with people. [Another is] taking the mound during regionals and seeing one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen at a Carroll baseball game.
Q: Specifically looking at baseball, what made Carroll so strong this season?
A: What made our team so strong this season is that the entire team brought in to being good. When you have 15 guys show up to winter workouts, you know something special is going to happen. That along with having 11 solid players made it so we could give guys a break without a drop off in intensity and skill.
I think another big part of it was our team chemistry. We never really had any of those big issues that tear teams apart. We were all really close and it made everyone want to show up and get better for the guy beside them.
Q: What were your favorite moments of the baseball season?
A: By far my favorite moment was when we finally won sectionals. It felt like all the hard work we had put in for four years had finally paid off and we were being rewarded for our efforts. Another memorable moment was when we swept our conference by sweeping both Eastern and Delphi to take the lead.
Q: How did it feel to be named an Indiana North All-Star?
A: It felt amazing to be named a North All-Star. I really never considered it to be an option and was completely surprised when my coach called me and told me that I had been selected. It was awesome to be recognized and to be able to participate in the events.
Q: Your brother, Seth, is Carroll’s pitching coach. He was a strong pitcher as well at Carroll and he pitched in college at Saint Joseph’s and Anderson. How did he influence your career?
A: He definitely pushed me to become a better pitcher. I think he always knew I could go somewhere if I actually worked at it and he pushed me to get there. That and I always found it really cool to go to his college games and wanted to be able to go experience the same thing. He was always there when I needed someone to throw with or when I needed to fix my mechanics and never let me slack off. If you ask any of my teammates, he was harder on me than anyone else and never allowed anything but my best.
Q: Who is the toughest batter you’ve faced?
A: The toughest batter I faced was probably [Delphi’s] Luke Smock. He was one of the few that actually had an approach against me and someone I couldn’t take pitches off against. He has fast hands so anything that I left over the plate was hit hard and with his speed it became extra bases as well.
Q: On the other side of the plate, who is the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?
A: The toughest pitcher I faced all year was definitely [Eastern’s] Corbin Snyder. Even though I had a good game hitting against him, he still challenged me at the plate. I couldn’t just sit and get lucky, I actually had to go out and find my pitch and have a good approach.
Q: You played three sports. What made you want to be involved every season?
A: Honestly the biggest reason was that I would get bored. I love being active and when I don’t have a sport, I don’t know what to do. Besides that, I just love playing sports. I’m probably one of the more competitive people you know and by having sports year round it gave me something to focus on. It also gave me time to go and hang out with friends and do something competitive at the same time.
Q: Looking back at basketball, what was that season like, and also what was the tourney run like?
A: Basketball this year was probably the most fun I’ve had on a team. All the guys got along and it made playing for them so much better. Even as the lone senior, I felt like I was still a member of the team and I got along with all the guys. Getting to make a tourney run with them was amazing. I can’t even describe what it was like. Seeing all the people there to support us and getting to be out there playing for them was amazing and an experience I will never forget.
Q: In any sport, who has been the best teammate you’ve had and how did he help you or the team?
A: The best teammate I’ve had is Owen Duff. It helps that we played three of the same sports so I got to play with him year round but he was also a great teammate. He helped me lead most of the teams I’ve been on and has been the voice of reason. He led through example and I always knew he would give everything he had without me asking. That along with the fact that is is a great athlete has helped me win a lot of games over the course of my high school career.
Q: Who have been your other sports influences?
A: My biggest influences have been my grandparents. They love coming to games and were a big part of why I played every year. I can count on one hand the times my grandparents have missed a game, emergencies excluded. I wanted to play so they could come watch me as I knew how much they loved it.
Q: You are heading to Indiana Wesleyan. What about IWU athletically and academically led you to that decision, and what are your future plans?
A: The big part that led me to picking IWU was the feel of the campus. I knew the moment I stepped on campus it was where I wanted to be. It was close enough to home that family could come visit me, but still far enough away it would let me be on my own. Academically they are a strong school that would allow me to get a good education and set myself up well for the future. What led me to IWU athletically was that they were a competitive team that would make me push myself, but it would give me the ability to see the field some as a freshman. Also the fact that their coaching staff actually seemed like they wanted me on campus and I wasn’t just another recruit that they didn’t really care about.
