Lewis Cass baseball coach Greg Marschand put it simply.
“To say that everybody was looking forward and had waited on this team to come for years and years would be an understatement. The guys as well as the coaching staff were absolutely devastated [by the season being canceled],” Marschand said.
The reason for the excitement was a deep and talented senior class.
Marschand’s 41st Cass squad was set to include nine seniors, including six who had started since they were freshmen. Obviously, the season being canceled was a gut punch to the veteran squad.
“Our coaching staff was so anxiously anticipating to have those guys play this year,” he said. “We couldn’t wait to get started. The anticipation level was as high as I think it’s ever been in the history of the baseball program.”
The Kings’ seniors have been a part of a lot of winning.
Before high school, the group had a runner-up finish in the Babe Ruth Ohio Valley Regional as 14-year-olds.
As freshmen, they helped the Kings post a 16-8 record. As sophomores, the Kings went 21-4 and won a Class 2A sectional title. Then as juniors in 2019, the Kings went 19-6 and won the Hoosier Conference title for the first time since joining the league in the 2015-16 school year.
Catcher Joey Humphrey is one of the seniors. He said it was a tight-knit group.
“Being from a small town, we have all been around each other since we can remember, we all have pushed each other to be the best players that we can be and we have always held each other accountable,” he said.
Humphrey looked poised for a big senior season. As a junior, he batted .378 with four home runs and 27 RBI. He is heading to John A. Logan College in Illinois on a full scholarship.
The following is a Q and A with Humphrey, who was a Class 2A all-state linebacker and the Kokomo Tribune All-Area Defensive Player of the Year during the football season. He helped the Kings go 11-2 with conference and sectional titles.
Q: I’m sure spring has always meant baseball to you. How have the last few weeks been without baseball and your teammates?
A: These past few weeks have been long to everyone. We were all ready to be on the field everyday, working towards our ultimate goal of playing at Victory Field in June.
Q: What did it mean to you to play baseball for Lewis Cass?
A: It meant everything to me growing up and being raised in the program. I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere other than for coach Marschand at Lewis Cass these last four years. There was nothing more exciting than putting on that jersey on game day and going out and representing the Kings.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of high school diamonds?
A: Our own field is my favorite field. Coach Marschand spends countless hours at the field making sure it’s always ready and looking great. There aren’t many teams that get to play on as nice a field as ours.
Q: You enjoyed a lot of team success in both football and baseball. Were there any similarities between what made the teams successful?
A: There are many similarities in both football and baseball that have led to our success. We get on the field everyday and work to be better than we were the day before. I believe that showed with both teams as we began to really mesh as a team in football towards the end of the year, and I believe that we could have had the same success if not better this year in baseball.
Q: What were your most memorable games in high school?
A: Benton Central, Hoosier Conference [baseball] championship game last year. Winning on a strikeout in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded to get our first conference championship.
Q: Given the choice, what would you want — a walk-off home run in baseball or a sack or interception to seal a win in football?
A: Hitting a walk-off home run, there’s nothing quite like hitting a walk-off home run. Many people don’t get to experience that.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences growing up?
A: Ken Griffey Jr. and Derek Jeter are who I looked up to the most when I was growing up. I just loved the way that Derek Jeter carried himself on the field and made everyone around him better.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I plan on attending John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, to play baseball.
