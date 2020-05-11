Eastern athlete Asher Walden knows all too well the sting of having a sports season taken from him unexpectedly.
A key member of Eastern’s football team, he missed chunks of both his junior and senior seasons with knee injuries. He had to miss the Comets’ 2019 postseason run which ended with a sectional runner-up finish.
Now, Walden is dealing with missing his senior track and field season following the IHSAA’s cancellation of spring sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
A standout thrower, the Purdue Fort Wayne recruit won the 2019 Kokomo Sectional’s discus title with a throw of 156 feet, 5 inches. He followed with a throw of 148-9 in the Kokomo Regional, finishing fourth — one spot shy of advancing to the State Finals.
Walden said after having ACL surgery last fall, he used the goal of making it to the state meet this spring as motivation to fuel his recovery.
“I am a firm believer that I would be competing at IU in June, competing for a spot on the podium,” he said. “I have looked forward to state since I started throwing so it hit pretty hard when I found out I wasn’t going to have a chance.”
Walden said he is throwing two or three times to remain sharp in preparation for college throwing which will include weight throw and shot put during the indoor season and discus, shot put and hammer throw during the outdoor season. He also is trying his best to maintain his strength.
“Once the weight rooms open back up, I will for sure be utilizing those,” he said. “Luckily, when I get to college, I will have all of fall before I compete which should be plenty of time to train.”
The following is a Q and A with Walden, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring sports athletes.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: We had many of our top guys coming back this year and added some fresh faces that were really going to help us. Before everything got shut down, we were extremely excited for what we could have done this season. I have worked hard for this season, as I am sure many athletes have, but we all have to keep our heads up and keep moving forward.
Q: What were your goals for the season?
A: Individual goals for this season were to make it to state, break the 170[-foot] mark in discus and win as many meets as possible. Team goals for this season were to win conference for third year in a row, take at least two guys to state and win a sectional title.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not throwing this spring?
A: Getting to spend most everyday with my teammates and coaches. The Eastern track team is a close group, I am really going to miss all of them. Also, getting to actually compete against other schools from around here and getting to know people. There are so many memories I have from track that I will carry for the rest of my life and I am extremely grateful for them.
Q: Looking back, what are your thoughts on your football career and Eastern’s success the last two years? (The Comets went 19-3 over the two seasons and won the 2019 Hoosier Heartland Conference title.)
A: My last two seasons I have had some pretty major injuries and missed quite a few games, but If I could do it all over again I would. Through the last four years I made relationships that will last a lifetime. The game has developed me as a person and a man. I am incredibly proud of everything we have done, and I am happy to leave knowing I was a part of one of the best football teams to go through Eastern.
Q: What are your favorite high school sports memories?
A: So many memories have been made in the last few years, but the top of the list would be in the football locker room after a win at home. I think anyone on the team would agree with me on that one. One of my favorite memories in track would be the sectional meet my junior year when I had to power throw my way into the finals. On my last attempt I threw 156 feet to win the meet.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences?
A: During high school my biggest influence for track is definitely a professional thrower named Ryan Crouser. This guy is 6-7 and can throw a shot put over 70 feet, while also holding the national high school discus record. Watching him throw since I started following him about four years ago has helped me stay interested in the sport and made me work harder.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: They have taught me important social skills, being able to get along with my teammates even when things aren’t going our way. Specifically, football has furthered my ability to lead people. Track was not as intense as football as in being a vocal leader, but track taught me to remain composed even in stressful situations. I would not be the person I am today if it weren’t for my coaches and teammates I have had through high school. Those types of relationships played a big part in why I wanted to compete at the next level.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: We have definitely been through a lot these past few months, but I believe we will look back one day and realize we made certain memories that we never could have made without it. This situation is preparing all of us for whatever life is going to throw at us in the future. I hope we all can continue on to whatever we are doing next and not have to go through something like this again, but at least we know we can handle it.
Overall I would describe the high school class of 2020 as resilient. We are going to be easily remembered as the senior class that never finished high school.
Q: What are you planning to study at Purdue Fort Wayne and what are your career goals?
A: Right now, I am enrolled in the biology program, I am not sure this is what I want to study. Since I haven’t completely decided what I want to study my career goals are not exactly narrowed down. I know that whatever I end up doing, it will be a job that allows me to make other people’s lives better.
