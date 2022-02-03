This is the time for which Brodie Porter has been waiting.
Regular season wrestling matches and tournaments matter. They offer tough contests against rivals and victories to savor, but win or lose, there’s always the next meet and the next match. Until now. Now you’ve got to win to earn the right to face the stress of another elimination match or elimination weekend.
Eastern 170-pounder Porter is living through the his final state tournament run. The senior made the state finals as a sophomore and junior after reaching the semistate as a freshman.
“I look forward to the state series a lot,” Porter said. “It’s the part of the season I work for all offseason and it’s just a time when I can prove myself and wrestle kids I normally wouldn’t see at the beginning of the season.”
The postseason tournament run offers thrills he can’t duplicate in the regular season.
“I actually enjoy postseason a lot more than while I’m in [regular] season wrestling,” Porter said. “The pressure is definitely up and it’s more intense in the room. Yet, that’s what I work so hard for so I’m excited to go out and prove myself.”
He started this winter’s postseason by taking first place at the Oak Hill Sectional last Saturday and carries a 34-1 record into Saturday’s Maconaquah Regional. He is ranked No. 3 in the state at his weight.
Porter, who was a KT All-Area football performer this season as a lineman for the Comets, talked about his journey so far and what people and moments have made an impression on him.
Q: Does playing football for the Comets in the fall help your wrestling in winter? Or does wrestling help you in football season?
A: Just because it was my first season playing high school football, I would say wrestling helps a lot. I came in already a very physical player and with good form. Wrestling definitely translates over to football in a lot of ways.
Q: What’s the best moment so far in your wrestling career, and your football career?
A: I have a lot of great moments with my teammates in my career, but I’d say making it to state my sophomore year was the best.
My best football moment would have to be when we split a conference championship.
Q: Who is the toughest wrestling opponent you’ve faced and what made him tough?
A: I can’t really think of just one opponent that stands out as the toughest I’ve wrestled. I would say what gives me my toughest matches is when they move just as good on their feet as me. A lot of my points come from my takedowns rather than turns on top, so when I can’t get into my offense, it makes a really difficult match for me to win.
Q: When you first start circling and studying your opponent on the mat, what are you looking for?
A: When the match first starts, I’m always looking for tendencies. I focus on how they circle their feet, what they do with their hands. I focus on how they approach me, and come in aggressive or passive.
Q: Is there any one win in your career that you think was the most difficult match to win?
A: There’s not really any one match I’d say that’s most difficult or sticks out as the hardest for me. [Western’s] Hayden Shepherd is definitely my toughest opponent this season since he’s a really high-level wrestler.
Q: Who has been the best teammate you’ve had and how did that person help you or the team?
A: My best teammate would have to be Tytus [Morrisett] my sophomore year. We came in every day ready to just outwork each other and butt heads til one of us won. He really helped me become a more aggressive wrestler. My brother [Bradie, Eastern’s 152] is another great teammate of mine this year.
Q: Who have been your biggest sports influences?
A: My biggest influences would have to be my coaches, club coaches, and my parents. They always make me push myself harder, and have never doubted in what I can do on the mat.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: The biggest lesson I will take from high school sports is just the discipline I’ve gained from them. Wrestling’s creating me into a man with more mental and physical strength than I ever imagined. It’s taught me what hard work and dedication can do for you.
I feel like the traits I’ve gained from this sport will go with me to my future plans and hopefully make me very successful in whatever I choose to do.
