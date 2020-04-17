Eastern’s Brooklynn Smith was going to enter her senior softball season swinging for the fences, figuratively and literally.
A key contributor since her freshman year, Smith helped get Eastern over the lean years where the squad won seven games combined in her freshman and sophomore seasons. The Comets won 10 games last season and Smith expected they’d improve again this season.
Smith hit .351 as a freshman, .322 as a sophomore and .326 last season. She amassed 13 extra-base hits in that time but hadn’t ever put one over the fence. She was focused on clearing the fence this season, and helping put the Comets over the top. She expected the team to build on last year’s improvement.
“Most definitely. We were ready,” Smith said. “It really helped that we had a good, experienced freshman class coming up. They were good at playing under pressure and playing [with] other good ball players. We were going to out-do every other team in Howard County, I could 100% for sure you that.”
The Comets don’t get to test that theory out. The county bragging rights games will have to wait until next year after this spring’s high school sports season was canceled as part of the state’s efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Smith talked to the Tribune about what she’s missing out on with her final season canceled, and what she’s experienced along the way.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: It sucked a lot because I knew we were going to be very good and I knew I was going to be a part of it, or so I thought. I wasn’t ready to leave my team and coaches yet, I needed that last year. I had the time in basketball to step up and play good and I was so excited [for] softball. I was going to be so good this year and work hard for everything. It sucks to think about when I do, but it’s OK.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: One of my biggest goals this season was to be a leader on the team. I wanted everyone to like me and look up to me, but in a good way. I wanted to hit a home run, at least five considering I’ve never hit one out of the park before. I wanted to break a record on the record wall. I wanted to really stand out and be noticed by everyone, and I truly believe I could’ve done it. I was waiting for my last year and I almost had it.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school softball?
A: This is hard. I couldn’t really think of everything. But one thing I will never forget is how many times I would get so many big bruises all over my body from getting hit from balls or sliding or getting cleated. It’s so funny to think about because I always had the most colorful bruises. I will never forget that for sure.
Q: Who was your most influential teammate or coach in high school?
A: My most influential teammate was probably Lileigh Horner or Emily Belt. I also loved Coach [Steve] Bratcher though. I did everything with Emily. Her nickname was EBelt. She was my partner in every drill and we did so many extra things on game days to warm up. She helped me get ready for games and I appreciated that a lot.
Lileigh and I were pretty close. We responded the same to when we played bad during a game or was just having a bad day in general. She understood me the most and I felt very comfortable with her around.
Coach Bratcher is also a great man. When he first came into coaching at Eastern he wasn’t much about the game. It was more about life and getting better as a person. But now Bratcher has grown so much as a coach and does a very great job. I love him and I’m sad I didn’t get to play my last season with him. I was his first freshman, we’ve been through all of it together.
Q: What’s your favorite place to play besides your home field?
A: I loved playing at Tipton’s field. I had a very great game there and gained a lot of my confidence back last year.
Q: Is there a reason why you wear No. 21?
A: I always wore number 21 because my uncle Chris passed away and that was his favorite number.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Not everything is as serious as it may seem and I learned to just be more relaxed. Everyone was always so serious about every small situation and it wasn’t as fun as what it could’ve been. I wish I would’ve just enjoyed my time more, never take any time for granted.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: They’re the last of Eastern High School. There’s a couple good ones in the ‘21 class but other than that, this is it. My class was always more sarcastic about everything. Everyone always seemed to be more rude and forward about everything, but in a sarcastic way. I had a very smart class also. I’ll miss the class of 2020 for sure.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: As of right now I will be starting at IUK in the fall for nursing. I would love to be a travel nurse for some time, while going to school more to get my doctorates degree. IUK has a really good nursing program and it’s local, it doesn’t cost a lot and it’ll give me the same degree as everyone else.
I would like to have a few kids sometime while I’m still young but done traveling. I want to live in Arizona and go to Spain to visit before I am 30 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.