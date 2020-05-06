Eastern golfer Jacob Lukowiak said his interest in the game began around the fifth grade. He credits Eastern Elementary principal Randy Maurer for helping that spark take hold.
“My dad and his family grew up golfing and I had tried other sports before that, but I did not enjoy them as much and they did not appeal to me like golf did,” he said. “[Maurer] knew that I had an interest in golf and asked the junior high coach, Ryan Zirkle, if I could practice with the team. I couldn’t play in matches but I was allowed to practice with them.”
From there, Lukowiak was hooked on the game. He went on to play in middle school and high school. In the latter, he helped the Comets win the 2018 and ‘19 Hoosier Heartland Conference championships.
Lukowiak said his biggest golf influences include his father, Paul, and grandfather Craig Lukowiak along with Zirkle, high school coaches Brad Wilson and Dave Bartrum and Chippendale Golf Club pro Jim Humphrey.
“Coach Ryan helped me first learn the game of golf, coach Wilson and coach Bartrum saw potential in me throughout high school, Mr. Humphrey took an interest in me by giving me golf lessons and teaching me methods on how to improve my game and my family always encouraged me by attending my matches, supporting me and asking how I played each match,” he said.
As the only returning player from the Comets’ regular lineup, Lukowiak was set to move into a bigger role this season, but his senior season ended before it started with the IHSAA canceling spring sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The following is a Q and A with Lukowiak, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring athletes.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: Yes, canceling spring sports did hit hard for me personally because it was the top thing I was looking forward to in my senior year. I worked harder the last summer than I had worked in past summers and I would have liked to have seen how that hard work would have paid off in a competition.
For the team, there were three returning players and three new seniors who had come out for the first time in high school and it would have been interesting to see how we would have competed this year.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I have played the fifth spot the last couple of years behind four good friends and great golfers who graduated last year and this year I would have missed out on potentially being the leader of our team.
Q: What are your favorite memories from your high school career?
A: [It] was winning our school’s first and only back-to-back Hoosier Heartland Conference championships. It was fun being a part of that team with four great teammates who became friends and hearing stories about everyone’s ups and downs of their golf rounds after our matches.
Q: What are your favorite courses to play?
A: My favorite courses to play are my home course, Chippendale, [and also] Tipton Municipal, Arbor Trace in Marion and Angel Hill in Rossville. My favorite hole on Chippendale is the ninth hole because I always like to see how far over the hill I can hit the ball to get as close to the green as possible.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing golf?
A: There are several lessons I have learned from playing golf. One lesson I have learned is that some people think golf is an easy sport, but in reality, it takes a lot of determination and patience. Golf has taught me that hard work and dedication do pay off. It has also taught me how to set goals and how to achieve those goals.
The game of golf is different than other sports because all teams encourage each other even though it is still a competition.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 is a very diverse group of people who have a variety of paths they want to take in the future. Even though I don’t have a large number of friends in my graduating class, most of my friendships are because of the game of golf.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I will be attending Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, to study mechanical engineering with a possible concentration in digital graphic arts.
