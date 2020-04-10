Kaylee Weeks was poised for a big finish to her senior year. A three-sport athlete at Eastern who plays volleyball and basketball, Weeks’ standout sport is tennis.
Last season, she was a key cog as Eastern’s girls tennis team went 20-2 and won the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Weeks moved into a spot on Eastern’s No. 1 doubles team last season, partnering with then-senior Morgan White and the two were a formidable tandem. Weeks and White went 19-4 and were unbeaten in sectional play, advancing to the regional.
After the season, the White-Weeks duo were named All-District 3 by the Indiana High School Coaches Association, then were named honorable mention all-state by the same organization.
But the promise of this spring’s tennis season was halted before it had a chance to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. School work is done from home and the IHSAA moved to cancel the spring sports season.
The Tribune reached out to Weeks to talk about the experiences she’s had in 3 2/3 seasons of sports at Eastern, and what she’ll miss out on from what would have been her final tennis campaign for the Comets.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: For myself, it is very upsetting knowing I already had my last season and match without even knowing it. It is very disappointing for myself and the whole team that we did not get one last go around. We were going to be a young team so I think there were many girls who are just as upset as myself because this was their year to prove they were good enough to play varsity.
Q: What were your goals for the season?
A: The goals I had for myself this season were to make all-conference again and all-state honorable mention or even better, all-state. I was really hoping our team could win conference again and be competitive in our sectional because I know how exciting that is for not only me, but the whole team.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I am really going to miss being a team captain this year and just trying to build connections with the younger girls on the team and of course, my favorite thing, playing the net. I also am really gonna miss looking down the court and cheering for each other in between points.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: Our senior class had a good amount of girls. Our varsity lineup only had Callie Sargent and myself returning but that doesn’t mean other girls who had been JV couldn’t have proven they were ready this year. Our seniors are super funny and I think we would have had a lot of laughs with our coaching staff; we would have set the right balance of work and fun. I think our senior class is motivated and will do even better things in life than they even did on the court and that is something to be excited about.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school tennis?
A: One of my favorite memories from tennis is advancing in sectionals at one doubles last year, but I also love all the long tournament days, getting crazy tan lines and the constant laughter with friends.
Q: Who were your most influential teammates or coaches in high school?
My most influential teammate would have to be my partner last year, Morgan White. We are friends on and off the court and we just really understood each other’s game play.
My most influential coaches in high school would have to be my tennis coaches Pat Rice and Rex White. They just really took the time to understand how I wanted to play and what my goals were. They didn’t just understand me as a player, but as a person. I knew they always wanted the best for me and they never failed to encourage me when I needed it. They made me fall in love with tennis.
Q: You played volleyball and basketball in addition to tennis. If younger athletes asked you if they should consider playing multiple sports, what would you tell them?
A: I would tell these underclassmen absolutely! Sports help you learn so much about yourself and how much you’ll push yourself there and in the real world. Although sports and school and all the extracurricular activities I’m involved in can be a lot, I would not change a thing. I cannot imagine not playing three sports. It’s something I’ll never get to do again.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: The main lesson I will take away from playing high school sports is to never give up. You can come so far if you just work hard. You can go further than you first thought. Having set goals just makes you push so much harder in every game you play. That is something you can carry into life.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The Eastern High School class of 2020 is amazing to say the least. Transferring there my freshman year, I was so nervous about being accepted by everyone, but as soon as I stepped in there as a freshman it felt like home. The teachers, administration, and people I met there were incredible! They really cared for me as a person, not just as a student. I loved my high school experience and I know the road is bright for the whole 2020 class.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: In the fall I plan to attend Indiana University Kokomo to study nursing. I have always wanted to be a nurse and I am very excited to make this new goal a reality.
