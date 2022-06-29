To play in a big game, you have to earn your way there.
Eastern’s boys basketball and baseball teams played in a series of big games the past couple seasons, and Levi Mavrick was at the center of it all.
As a junior, Mavrick was a mainstay on the boys basketball team as the Comets won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. Eastern picked up a key win against conference pace-setter Carroll a game before securing part of the title with a win at Sheridan. Mavrick scored 32 points in those two games and the Comets ended a 56-year drought without conference hardware.
Three months later, Eastern’s baseball team lost the sectional final 3-0 to Madison-Grant with Mavrick on the mound.
A year later, it was a different story on the diamond.
The Eastern baseball squad got a measure of revenge, beating Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinals on May 28 before beating Eastbrook in the final on May 30. Mavrick threw all seven innings of the title game for the win and the Comets broke a 23-year run without a baseball sectional title.
“The biggest baseball games I’ve played in are probably the sectional championship the past two years and then the regional from this year,” Mavrick said. “In basketball I would say our conference game against Carroll my junior year because if we beat them it set us up to win conference against Sheridan and the gym was packed.”
With those critical games and hardware, Mavrick and his teammates leave a legacy at Eastern.
“It felt good to bring home some championships,” Mavrick said. “Not many people at our school can say they have done something like that and it feels nice for not only me but the class of 2022 to leave a mark on the school in a positive way.”
A senior this spring, Mavrick departs Eastern with hardware in two sports and individual accomplishments as well. In the just-completed baseball season, Mavrick led the 23-8 Comets on offense with a .447 batting average and 48 runs. He also had a 6-4 record on the mound with a 4.28 ERA in 50 2/3 innings with 71 strikeouts.
As a senior guard on the basketball squad, Mavrick led Eastern in scoring at 18.3 points per game and earned a spot on the Tribune’s All-Area team.
The Manchester baseball recruit talked about his Comet career and what’s ahead in a Q-and-A with the Tribune:
Q: Game on the line, last inning, would you rather be at the plate or on the mound?
A: For me I’d rather be at the plate. I feel like I’ve always been a stronger hitter than pitcher and the feeling of a walkoff hit is a better feeling to me.
Q: Who is the best hitter you’ve faced and what made him tough?
A: Gavin Lash from Wapahani. In the regional I threw him inside and outside and he had my number all game long.
Q: Same question on the other side, who is the best pitcher you’ve faced and what was tough about him?
A: This is a tough question but in high school I’ve seen a lot of good pitching but guys like Peter Dubie from Park Tudor or Cole Wise [of Northwestern] come to mind. Both mix their pitches well and they can throw all of their pitches for strikes anytime.
Q: What was it about Eastern’s HHC champion basketball and sectional baseball teams that allowed them to excel?
A: The baseball team winning sectional was caused by everyone buying in to what our coach was preaching to us and it helped that we all had pretty good chemistry with each other on the field and not second guessing or arguing with each other.
In basketball, I would say the biggest thing that stood out to me was our week of practice before the two big conference games — everyone was focused and wanted the conference championship bad.
Q: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
A: All of my coaches and my family have influenced me in my athletic career but I would say my dad has impacted the most, always pushing me and talking to me about things I can work on and how to adjust what I’m doing.
Q: You’re playing for the Kokomo Post 6 baseball team this summer. What’s that level like and how does it help you?
A: Playing summer ball this year for Post 6 gives me a chance to stay sharp before college and continue to find ways to improve my game as I get ready to move to the next level.
Q: What did you like about Manchester as a school and baseball program to decide to go there?
A: I liked Manchester because I feel I clicked with the coaches really well and I like the location of where it is compared to my home in Kokomo.
Q: What lessons will you take from your sports career that can help you at Manchester and life?
A: Some life lessons I would say that will help me going to college is that nothing will be given to me and I have to earn everything I get, and to always just work hard at what I do.
