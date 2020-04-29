Eastern’s baseball team slumped to a 7-18 record last year, but veteran infielder Matt Arcari was confident a better season was afoot. The Comets had a new direction inside the dugout and a new postseason path charted in 2020.
Arcari is part of the Comets’ senior class. He recently reflected on the cancellation of spring sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My thoughts for myself are I am upset that I didn’t get to have that final season with all the guys. We had a big senior class of players that aren’t ever going to have that feeling of walking off the field one last time,” he said. “For the team, I am most upset. With almost everyone returning and a new coach [Erik Hisner], I thought we had a real chance at winning conference and showing everybody that we were a solid team.
“I was excited to show everybody the difference in competitiveness and our ability to play as a team compared to last year.”
After playing in a limited varsity role as a freshman, Arcari batted .329 as a sophomore and .268 with a .409 on-base percentage as a junior. Defensively, he worked primarily at shortstop the last two seasons.
The following is a Q and A with Arcari, who also played basketball. It’s the latest in our series spotlighting senior athletes who lost their spring sports seasons.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: The goal team-wise was definitely to win conference and sectional. Our conference is pretty balanced and going into this year I thought we had a real chance at winning. We also moved into a new sectional and I thought that it was really wide open and very winnable. [Sectional 39 had Blackford. Eastbrook, Eastern, Madison-Grant, Taylor and Tipton with defending champion Alexandria moved out.]
The team had been grinding all winter up in the cages, hitting, getting our pitchers’ arms ready for the season and getting occasional gym time for field work.
I thought this year more than ever our entire team was going to go into the season already in a flow so we could get off to a really quick start and build up some momentum and confidence.
Q: What did it mean to play for Eastern?
A: It meant a lot. Going to a small school, you really play with the same guys your whole career. Some of the guys have been playing with each other since little league, and that bond you get at a small school like Eastern is really special. We have a ton of fun, but know when it is time to get busy and improve. Eastern and its players mean a lot to me and I always enjoyed representing our program to the best of my ability.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school baseball?
A: My favorite memory playing high school baseball outside of all the bus rides, was definitely my freshman year hitting a home run at Southwood. We had gone up big, and I didn’t get a whole lot of at-bats that year. Eli Elkins and I both were freshman on the team getting limited at-bats, and we both hit home runs in the same inning. Kind of thing nobody had really expected out of either of us so that was a really special moment.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of local diamonds?
A: My favorite place to play is no question down at Highland [Park]. That field is so well taken care of. The trimming is great, field is really flat, everything about it is just really natural and I loved playing there, especially for sectionals.
Q: Who helped shape you as a baseball player?
A: Definitely my dad [Rich] and travel coaches. My dad has been teaching me about the game for as long as I can remember and he’s the reason I have stuck with it this long. Coach Rob and his staff for my travel team also gave me a shot and always had a ton of confidence in my game. Without them I probably wouldn’t have ever been recruited. They really helped shape me into the player that I am today.
Q: Who are your favorite pro teams and players?
A: I have been a Cubs fan since the day I was born. My parents are Cubs fans so I was basically born into it. Aside from the Cubs I also root for the Oakland A’s and love college baseball as well. I can’t really narrow it down to one player, but my favorite players of all time are probably Ken Griffey Jr., Javier Baez, Andrelton Simmons and Francisco Lindor.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 is an interesting class. There’s a lot of good people and I will miss a lot of them.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to attend Franklin College and play baseball for coach [Lance] Marshall and his staff.
