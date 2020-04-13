When she was young, Abby Bowen didn’t have to look too far for inspiration. It was right there in the family, leading the way six grades ahead of her.
Erik Bowen was an impact player for the Kokomo boys basketball squad. He was a two-time KT All-Area basketball player in high school before playing at Grace College, and he also played tennis for the Kats.
During that time, younger sister Abby was watching keenly.
“Growing up my biggest sports influence was Erik Bowen, my brother, who played basketball,” Abby Bowen said. She’d never seen someone work so hard on court “and I applied it to my game and it made me a better tennis player. He is a great brother and a role model.”
Abby Bowen has made an impact of her own on the tennis court. She played No. 2 singles for the Wildkats as a freshman, then lined up at No. 1 singles as a sophomore and junior.
Last spring she was a dependable option for the Kats, going 9-7. Bowen was named to the all-North Central Conference squad, earned all-District 3 notice from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association, and the same organization named her honorable mention all-state.
Her senior tennis season ended before it began when the IHSAA called off spring sports in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. She talked with the Tribune about what she’s experienced as a Kat, and what she’s missing out on this spring.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: For me being a senior and not having a tennis season sucks, and I’m sure all the other girls would agree. For my team during this season we had a good amount of new girls trying to play tennis this year and I was really excited to be able to bond with them. For the returning players I was looking forward to continuing to grow as athletes and having a good season but that’s over now and it sucks to be a senior and you can’t play.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: The goals I had for the team were seeing growth of new players and just being able to have fun and being positive and supporting one another. My goals were I hoped to take everything that I learned about my four years of playing varsity tennis and apply it to my senior year. I have been preparing myself as much as possible for this season and I’m really disappointed to see it not happen.
Q: You had played a lot of varsity matches over your career: No. 2 singles as a freshman and No. 1 singles over your sophomore and junior years. Did all that experience help you grow as a player? If so, in what ways?
A: Me coming in as a freshman and playing No. 2 singles, it was really nerve-racking but I also knew it I could do it and I have that spot for a reason and I struggled a lot but every match made me a better player and I’m where I am today because of the challenges I faced.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m going to miss the team. I have a lot good relationships with them I’m going to miss supporting them and just being there for them and being someone who they can come to for help, but I’m excited to see what they do in the future.
Q: What is your favorite athletic memory?
A: My favorite athletic memory is going to three sets with [Northwestern’s] Madison Layden for sectionals. She’s a very good opponent and that was always a challenge for me as a player. She played good and I played good and I will never forget how many people were watching us that day. We were in the Greentown indoor facility. We both fought our hearts out that day for the match. I was very proud of myself.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: We all had a lot of things to look forward to and I know a lot of people are hurt, especially athletes.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans after high school are to attend IUK to play tennis for Kristine Miller, and study criminal justice.
