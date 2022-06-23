When Kokomo boys golfer Brandon Hansen wrapped up his senior season earlier this month with a 76 at the Swan Lake Resort’s Black Course in the Plymouth Regional, he closed the book on a glittering Wildkat career.
He reached the IHSAA State Finals as a freshman and as a junior — sandwiched around the COVID shutdown of his sophomore year in 2020. He was 85th at state as a freshman, then tied for 31st as a junior. His senior season ended in the regional, one stroke away from the last advancing spot to state.
Those state appearances are just some of the highlights of a packed résumé. This spring as a senior, he was the individual medalist at the North Central Conference meet with a 78 at the Trophy Club in Lebanon. On the team front, Hansen helped the Wildkats claim two major trophies last year as a junior. The Kats won the 2021 NCC title and Peru Sectional crown.
Now that his time as a Wildkat has ended, the successes, and aspirations left on the table both stand out.
“It feels good to put Kokomo golf back on the map and win a sectional title and become conference champs for the first time in two decades,” Hansen said.
“Looking back on it individually I felt like I might’ve been able to win a few more tournaments and possibly put myself in position to make all-state, which was my main goal in high school. But overall, it was a fun ride and a great experience.”
Hansen talked about the ride, and the people that enriched his experience in his time as a Wildkat in a Q-and-A with the Tribune.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school career?
A: My favorite memory was for sure birdieing my last hole at regionals my freshman year to take the last individual spot [at state]. The 18th hole was a par-five with water short of the green and I was 240 yards out and I called my Coach over, which was Coach [Jay] Davis at the time. I asked him if I should go for it or not and he told me I should and that helped me advance to the State Finals with a two-putt birdie on the last hole to shoot [2-over] 74.
Q: Which round sticks out to you as your best or your favorite?
A: I would say firing a 31 at the Kokomo Country Club in my senior season opening match.
Q: How would you describe your senior season?
A: It was a little frustrating because I never really hit the ball very great and my short game felt off all season. It was defiantly a lot of fun though because I got to play with some of my closest friends.
Q: What do you feel are your biggest strengths as a player?
A: My putting would have to be my biggest strength because it’s something I spend the most time on when I practice.
Q: Something that golfers get to experience is very different courses when you play road matches and tournaments. What courses are your favorites and why?
A: I would say playing at the state course Prairie View because it defiantly can expose weaknesses to your game and you have to play well to post a good number.
Q: Who has been the best teammate you’ve had and how did he help you or the team?
A: I can’t really pick who was the best teammate because in my three years of playing [the 2020 season was canceled] I’ve got the chance to play with four of my closest friends.
Q: Who have been your biggest sports influences?
A: I would say my parents because they have financially supported me over the years. [Kokomo Country Club pro] Cary Hungate is a big one too because he has helped me with minor adjustments to my game and has given me great advice that will stick with me for the rest of my life.
Q: What other sports do you enjoy?
A: I really like to play every sport to be honest. I grew up playing a lot of baseball and basketball but my favorite sport to watch is Purdue basketball.
Q: What are your future plans, and what lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Nothing is really set on my future plans. I definitely have a lot of things in my mind that I could see myself doing in the future. I would say the biggest lesson I’ve learned from playing high school golf that relates to life would be each and every day is different on and off the course so make the most out of each situation you put yourself in.
