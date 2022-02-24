Tiffany Longword and Mistina Oliver (1993).
Debbie Benziger (1994).
Tamie Stiner (1997).
Heather Cusick and Tia Davis (1999).
DeUnna Hendrix and Ashley Hayes (2003).
Audrey McDonald (2006).
That was the list of Kokomo High School girls basketball 1,000-point scorers, in chronological order. Their names and accomplishments etched on the walls and trophy room in Memorial Gym for posterity.
“I set this goal for myself in fifth grade,” Kokomo senior Chloe McClain said. “I remember coming home from a PAL practice and getting out a notebook and writing all these goals for myself. I told my dad, I wanted to score 1,000 points and try to set records at KHS.
“I worked really hard to meet those goals and I’m proud of how my high school career turned out. Reaching 1,000 points was a very special night for me. I didn’t really have a pure reaction just because it felt so unreal. My teammates and coaches were really supportive of me and I felt incredibly blessed to have added my name to the list.”
Chloe McClain (2022).
McClain added her name to Kokomo’s record books on Jan. 13, in a 48-29 victory over North Central Conference rival Logansport in Memorial Gym.
“Playing with Kokomo across your jersey in the most beautiful gym in the state is honestly such a blessing,” McClain said. “The history behind Lady Kat basketball and the individuals that have set records and hung banners is honestly so mesmerizing to me.
“I grew up to really appreciate and understand the hard work and dedication that has gone into Lady Kat basketball, and I wanted to try and dig it back up to make it great again.”
The season before McClain arrived in high school, the Kats had suffered a rare losing season and were trying to find their feet again. The Kats were 3-20 in her freshman season, 4-19 her sophomore season, 10-10 her junior year, and finally 15-7 in McClain’s senior year.
McClain helped spur that four-year project by scoring 1,123 points, grabbing 389 rebounds, notching 175 assists and 191 steals. As a senior she averaged a career-high 15 points per game.
McClain talked about the climb, the people, and her future after four years with Kokomo across her jersey.
Q: How good did it feel to go out with a winning record after the Kats were in a down cycle when you joined the high school team?
A: It’s a huge honor to be able to represent Kokomo and be a part of the rebuild. This season we set goals together as a team and finally having a winning record was one of them. The other seniors and I have been a part of the program when we’ve finished the season with only [a 3-20 record] so it was definitely a huge accomplishment for us. I’m really proud of our girls and how well we did this season.
Q: Who is the best player you’ve lined up against and what made her tough?
A: I’ve come across some really tough players through the last four years, but my favorite matchup has always been Teresa Maggio from McCutcheon. I have played against Maggio since I first started playing AAU in seventh grade. So it’s always been a super fun game to play in.
Q: You’re a multi-dimensional player, involved in everything on the floor. How did your all-action game come about?
A: Coming into high school, I knew I had to step up and become a leader very early. I was thrown into the fire a lot sooner than most girls are. I started as a freshman for Troy White. He expected big things from me and I was willing to take the steps needed to fill the role on the team. As I progressed through my four years at KHS I continued to build on my game and it really helped me to develop into a strong leader.
Q: You grew up in the Kat program. Did you have a favorite player to watch growing up?
A: I had multiple favorite players growing up, I was kind of a sucker for attention from all the girls because I really loved watching them play. I really enjoyed going to camp and seeing my girl Bri Poe as well as Emily Bailey and a few others. Since I’ve been through the program, I’ve built bonds with a lot of the Lady Kat players and I’m still super close with them today. Most people don’t realize the impact that they have on younger players.
Q: What’s the best thing about Memorial Gym?
A: I absolutely love Memorial Gym. The history that has built that gym makes it so special. It’s my favorite spot to kind of go and get some shots up and drown out any outside noise. It’s easy to just go there and forget about everything else going on. It’s always been my second home.
Q: Who is the best teammate you’ve had and how did she help you or the team?
A: Well, I definitely don’t pick favorites when it comes to teammates but there are a few individuals that really impacted my career at KHS. My freshman year I played with Adria Hartley who transferred from North Miami. I absolutely loved playing with her and she definitely took me under her wing and kind of helped me step out of my comfort zone to become a leader.
I did the same with our 2024s since their freshman year. Lilly Hicks and Kamaria White are definitely my girls and I absolutely loved playing with them their first two years of high school. They both have a fight in them to be the best and win games and we needed that from them to help turn the culture around. They were on the same end of things as I was and it was really fun to have teammates who wanted it just as bad as I did.
Q: Who was the biggest influence on your athletic career?
A: My freshman year after high school and getting into AAU I was starting to feel a little burnt out of basketball, especially after Troy White left the program I wasn’t really ready to adjust to change. I had a big growing up moment over the summer and going into fall basketball workouts to really decide how I wanted to go about things. When Coach [Tod] Windlan was hired I was nervous to see how the season would turn out. Coach Windlan really influenced me to become not only a better basketball player but a better person.
Q: You’re going to play basketball and study at Indiana Tech, where current Kat coach Haley Peckinpaugh went to college. What did you like about the school and hoops program that made you choose Tech?
A: When looking into colleges I really didn’t even think about going to Indiana Tech. Once Coach Peck introduced me to the school and told me more about it, I really became interested. I met with Coach [Jessie] Biggs and Coach Ky [Kylene Biggs] and immediately knew it was where I belong. The campus is perfect for me and the basketball program really is something special. I love Fort Wayne and how close it is to home. I’m really looking forward to attending there in the fall.
