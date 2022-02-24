Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.