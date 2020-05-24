Kokomo sprinter Chris Thomas received a taste of the State Finals last year and it left a lasting impression.
“One thing I remember to perfect detail was our team running on the track and getting to our starting places and me taking a few run-outs in the blocks and waiting for the announcer to say, ‘Runners, to your marks,’” Thomas said.
Thomas was a part of the Wildkats’ 4x100 relay team that finished 18th in the State Finals at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex at Indiana University. Thomas, Noa Wainscott, Andra Nash and Steven Edwards posted a time of :43.11.
“The energy and atmosphere was phenomenal,” Thomas said of the meet, “and ever since that day all I wanted to do was go back to state and get on the podium.”
A senior, Thomas had plans to chase that goal, and to also provide leadership to his younger teammates. But the season never left the starting blocks. The IHSAA canceled spring sports as part of the statewide shutdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously [it] was heartbreaking news to me,” Thomas said. “Having my senior season snatched from me felt like a bad dream and I was ready to wake up. I know when me and my team heard the news we were all very disappointed because this season was gonna be one to remember. We all talked about making another state run and having a three-peat [team title] at sectional.”
Thomas closed his Kat career as a six-time sectional champion after running on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. The Kats’ 2019 4x100 relay team reached the state meet by finishing second in the Kokomo Regional. Individually, Thomas twice scored in the sectional’s 400 dash, including as the runner-up last year.
The following is a Q and A with Thomas, who has signed with NAIA national power Indiana Tech.
Q: What were your goals for the season, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: My goal for this season was to go back to state, in an individual event this year. As far as team wise, I wanted to push and motivate everyone to go to that next level and mold all of the young boys on the team into winners. I know if we would have had a season we could’ve three-peated sectional and put up a really good placing in regional as well.
Q: What are your favorite events? And are there any events that you tried and didn’t like?
A: My favorite event is definitely the 4x400 relay. The competition and passion to run this race is like something I’ve never seen or experienced before in any other event or sport that I have done before. I get butterflies in my stomach every time I run this race and I absolutely love the feeling, but any race with a distance greater than 400 meters you can count me out.
Q: Did you enjoy running on Kokomo’s new track surface? And were there other tracks that you enjoyed running on?
A: Running on Kokomo’s new track was absolutely electrifying. It felt like my home away from home and I’m very happy to leave the legacy I did on that new track. Another track that I enjoyed running is Layayette Jeff’s track. When I first ran on it I was shocked at how great the condition it was in.
Q: What did it mean to you to add to Kokomo’s track legacy?
A: Adding to Kokomo’s legacy has always been a goal of mine. I’ve always wanted to be remembered and go down in the record books.
Q: How did you get started in track and who were your biggest sports influences?
A: My whole family ran track so it was like tradition almost. My brother Tony Moses was a state runner-up [in the 400 dash in 2012] and Indiana All-Star track member. My sister [Ma-Ryssa Martin] went to state with her 4x100 team and I knew I had to go to state too. It’s like a track is in my blood.
Besides my family being my biggest sport influencer, others would be Bo Jackson and Kobe Bryant. They were just crazy dominant in their sports and showed nothing but love and passion to their sports.
Q: What are your favorite high school sports memories?
A: My favorite high school sport memories are going to state in both track and football. Both are lifetime memories that I will never forget.
Q: What are your thoughts on joining Indiana Tech’s program and what are you planning to study?
A: Joining Indiana Tech’s program is life changing. Saying I’m blessed is an understatement. I can’t wait to get down there and push my body and limits to another level. While I’m down there I will be studying sports management.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The high school class of 2020 is untouchable in my eyes.
