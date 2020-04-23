Kokomo baseball coach Tim Weir was going to have a young squad this season. He had just three seniors.
Outfielder Cory Wells was one of the seniors. He thought the Wildkats had the makings of a solid club.
“Our team was going to be very balanced,” Wells said. “We didn’t have guys that necessarily hit for power, but we had a lineup that I believe could’ve been able to get hits and generate top to bottom. Our defense was going to be solid again and we had more than five people that could give good innings. We would’ve played together.”
Wells moved into the varsity lineup last season. He batted .306 and worked in the field at the corner outfield positions. He was hoping to challenge for the center field job this season.
“Overall, playing at Kokomo was the best and I wish we could’ve had one more chance to make a run together,” he said.
The following is a Q and A with Wells, the latest in our series honoring seniors who lost their spring sports seasons.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: When I first heard that spring sports were being cancelled I was in disbelief and shock. It was one of the most upsetting days of my life. I never expected the virus to get so bad to where this would happen to us. I believe our team was really starting to come together more and we were starting to get better every day, so it’s hard not getting to prove ourselves. What made me the most upset is that this was going to be my last season and I was determined to make it something to remember.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school baseball?
A: My favorite memory during a game was when we were playing Western last year [at Municipal Stadium] and I made a double play on a ball hit down the [left-field] line. There was a runner on first and he was sent, but I caught it and threw it to first. The play saved a run when it was 0-0 so it was pretty exciting. The crowd and lights made it a lot better, too.
Q: With Municipal Stadium, Kokomo has one of the best home fields in the state. What was it like playing there?
A: It was amazing. It was one of the best fields I ever touched and playing on it every home game was a blessing. Stepping onto the field made me forget about anything else for seven innings.
Q: Where were your other favorite places to play in terms of high school diamonds?
A: I would have to say the Lafayette schools because we always wanted to beat them so bad.
Q: Who were your biggest baseball influences?
A: My biggest baseball influences were the Cubs teams I watched growing up and Mike Trout. The pros were very inspiring and made me work hard.
Q: What are other sports you enjoy?
A: I really enjoyed playing football as well and basketball for fun even though I’m not too good.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: I would say our class is pretty diverse. I believe there are people that are destined for success in a variety of areas.
Q: Do you have a message for future seniors?
A: For the new seniors make sure you lead by example and push everyone to listen to the coaches and work hard. If you believe in yourselves and let yourselves be coached, great things will happen.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I plan to graduate high school and attend Ball State University to study business administration. While I never got recruited I will definitely try find some way to stay involved with baseball as well.
