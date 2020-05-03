Indya Swain got started in sports before she was old enough for kindergarten and a decade before she was a Wildkat. She got rolling as a gymnast shortly after graduating from toddler status, and while she couldn’t stick with gymnastics forever, gymnastics stuck with her.
As a cheerleader and track athlete for Kokomo, the echoes of that gymnastics background are always there.
“I started gymnastics at the age of 4, but at the age of 14 it seemed as my body couldn’t take the pressure of being a competitive gymnast anymore,” Swain said. “So I began cheerleading and running track. It felt as if it was the next step. I could use my tumbling from gymnastics in cheering, and was able to use my speed from running down the vault runway on a track instead.
“I like [to] think that if I didn’t do gymnastics first, I may never have gotten into cheer or track.”
Swain was heading into her senior season of track for Kokomo this spring when the coronavirus pandemic halted the IHSAA’s spring sports season and took her final Wildkat campaign along with it.
She talked to the Tribune about the fun moments over the years, the TikTok videos with friends, and what she’ll miss in this last year of being a Kat.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: My thoughts for my team are how I’m sad I won’t get one last season to run and cheer on my teammates. We’ve created a bond on this team that I wouldn’t want to have with anyone else. My thoughts for myself are how I didn’t get the last season to show my teammates, my coach and my parents what I’ve been training and working hard for the last year.
Q: What were your goals for yourself and the team this season and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: My goals for the team this season were for us to have made so many PRs and hopefully have more people make it out of sectional and to regional. My goals for myself were to make it out of sectional in not only the 4x1 relay, but the 100-meter dash and possibly high jump.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not running this spring?
A: I’m going to miss seeing all my friends from other schools at track meets when we run against them, and the friendly competition from everyone.
Q: What were your favorite events in track and what did you like about them.
A: My favorite events in track were the 4x1 relay and the 100-meter dash.
I liked the relay because it was a huge adrenaline rush watching your teammates run against other people to get the baton to you to see who had the four fastest people.
The 100-meter dash because I’m not only racing against other runners, I’m racing against myself to get a new time and just hearing everyone yelling for you when sprinting your fastest.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school track?
A: My favorite memory from high school track would have to be all the TikToks we made of course, and just the fun and loving friendships I’ve made along the way that’ll last a lifetime.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: I would say our senior class this year was super fun. We all grew together during the previous track seasons, and are always cheering the loudest for each other.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: The first people to get me interested into sports were my parents. I started sports at a young age, if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Another person is my old gymnastics coach, Di Laudenschlager. If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would have the drive and determination I have today. Also my old cheer coach, Connie Clark, pushed me to keep fighting and pushing myself to reach my goals. And lastly my track coach John Malone. He made me a better track athlete, he’s made me be able to do things I never thought I would. I am greatly thankful for all of them.
Q: What lessons will you take from being involved in high school sports?
A: I will take the work ethic it takes of being a student-athlete at the same time. I will be able to accept constructive criticism for the rest of my life [like I received from] high school and non-high school coaches.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: I would personally like to describe the class of 2020 as the best class. We’re going through a pandemic right now and no, we aren’t getting to do the things normal high school seniors do at the end of their senior year, but we’re making the best of it. We will be a high school senior class that is remembered for a lifetime.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future goals are to go to Indiana State University to study criminology to potentially become a forensic scientist.
