Asked to single out the biggest game she played in, Kokomo softball player Karley “Jo” Trine reached into her memories and pulled out a game from May 27, 2021. Twelve months later, it’s still vivid in her mind.
“I would say the sectional championship game last year vs. Harrison at Logansport,” she said. “Although we didn’t go home with the trophy, I would play 100 more games like that. That was one of the most fun games I think I’ve ever played.
“It was a rivalry game and we were just coming off a rain delay so the tension was built and the stands were packed. It was just unreal. Both sides had student sections and big crowds with signs and it was a back-and-forth game all throughout the seven innings until Harrison pulled it out.”
Harrison went up 2-1 after an inning. Kokomo tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the top of the third. The Kats re-took the lead with a run in the top of the fourth, and Harrison answered in the bottom of the frame. Same thing happened in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-all. Then Harrison took the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 5-4 victory and the sectional title.
“I mean, obviously we would like to win, however because of the atmosphere and energy, that’s one of my favorite games I’ve played in, not only in high school, but softball in general,” Trine said.
New challenges await the Wildkat center fielder after her senior season ended at the hands of – who else – Harrison in this year’s sectional. Harrison has ripped off 27 straight wins and plays Indianapolis Roncalli in the Class 4A state title game today. Trine’s next venture is playing in college, at Trine University.
She heads to college after ripping hits at a .558 clip as a senior with 22 extra-base hits, 29 runs batted in, and 30 runs scored.
Trine took time to reflect on the people and memories that resonated with her in her time as a Wildkat.
Q: You’re headed to Trine University, where your sister Ellie plays. The Trine Thunder were NCAA Division III runners-up last month. How much does that fuel your excitement about the next step in your life?
A: That adds a lot of excitement to the transition. Obviously the WCWS [Women’s College World Series] is a big deal and knowing that I’ll be a part of that journey in the next few years definitely makes me even more excited for this next step. I’m very excited to be playing for such a good program with a bright future ahead.
Q: You wore No. 21 as a freshman at Kokomo, and your sister Ellie wore No. 3 with the Kats that same season when she was a senior. Now in college, she wears 21 and you’ve worn 3 for the Kats since she graduated. What’s the story behind the 21 and the 3?
A: 3 has just always been everyone’s number in our family. Obviously part of “Trine” is “Tri” which means 3 and there’s 3 of us [sisters] that have all played softball. When I was a freshman and Ellie had 3, I just had to find a new number until she graduated. And I figured 2 + 1 = 3 so why not 21? And then when she graduated, I took over 3 and when she went to college she had to pick a new number because 3 was already taken, so why not be 21 like her sister?
Q: Kokomo had winning records all three years of your career. What was your favorite moment or game from your career with the Kats?
A: I always like playing the local county teams, especially when it’s a fun rivalry. That being said, I think our game vs Western last year was my favorite from my high school career. We pulled it out 12-11 and it was just one of those games where you know that every play mattered. The energy was unreal from the players, the fans, the coaches, etc. It was just fun all-around.
Q: You had five homers and five assists from the outfield this season. Which fires you up more, a homer, or throwing someone out on the bases?
A: That’s probably a toss up. I really like throwing people out at home, it gets everyone fired up, especially in a close game. However, the best part about hitting a home run is celebrating with your team when you get back to home, so I’m gonna have to lean towards that one.
Q: You are an Indiana North All-Star and a Miss Softball finalist. How does that feel?
A: I still don’t think I’ve fully taken it in yet, like it still doesn’t quite seem real. When I read the names of the girls that got the same honors, they are girls that I always hear about and think “wow she’s really good” and it’s crazy to me that I’m in the same category as those girls.
Q: Who have been your biggest sports influences?
A: I would say either my family or one of my high school coaches. My parents have always pushed me to aim high and work hard to achieve my goals. Meanwhile, my sisters have always been my role models and shown me the way to becoming successful. My high school assistant, Kennedy Curl, has also played a HUGE role in my softball career. She has been my rock through my high school career. She has so much knowledge about the game and even more love for all of the players lucky enough to have her as a coach. She shows a lot of empathy for us and understands everything we all have going on.
With her energetic spirit and fun personality she prioritizes us and ensures that we are having fun, no matter the circumstances. She used positive reinforcement to push us to be our best while also building up our confidence. I can honestly say that without Coach Curl’s influence and leadership I would not be the player nor the person I am today. That being said, there’s a lot of people who have helped me become the person I am today.
Q: Who has been the best teammate you’ve had and how did that person help you or the team?
A: This question is pretty tough considering I’ve played with a good amount of the same girls through rec league, all stars, middle school, high school, and travel ball. We have all grown up together around softball and I definitely think that helps contribute to our success on the field.
That being said, I think Kennedy Huckeby and Jordan Thatcher have both probably had the biggest influences on me in both softball and life. They are two of my best friends and the people that help me push through and not quit when times are tough. Their support carries over off the field too and into my daily life because I know I can always count on and lean on those two for anything.
Q: What lessons will you take from being involved in high school sports?
A: As cliché as it sounds, don’t take anything for granted. You’ll never get the same opportunity twice so you can’t waste them. Life is a lot more enjoyable when you realize you don’t get any time back and you have to appreciate the people and things you have while you have them, because they are definitely gone before you know it.
