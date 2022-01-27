Kokomo senior Macee Reckard maxed out in her final North Central Conference girls swimming meet on Jan. 8. Entered in four events at the league meet in Purdue’s pool in West Lafayette, Reckard won all four.
She won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle as an individual, teamed with Emily Lucas, Aubrey Simmons and Milla Hawkins to win the 200 medley relay, and teamed with Hawkins, Paige Wilson and Simmons to win the 200 free relay.
The Katfish posted a winning time of 1:53.24 in the 200 medley relay, and 1:41.2 in the 200 free relay. No Kokomo girls quartet had ever clocked a faster time in either relay, breaking records that stood more than 20 years.
Those school records capped Reckard’s glittering NCC career that saw her record nine victories in four years at league meets. Her four as a senior added to the two first-place swims she had as a junior (100 freestyle, 200 medley relay) and three as a freshman (200 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay). Her freshman year also included a team title.
The last six of those victories may never have happened had Reckard not found a way to deal with the stress of performing. Second-year Katfish coach Trevor Trimpe played a big role there.
“One person that has had a huge impact on my swimming career has been Coach Trevor,” Reckard said. “My sophomore year I started to lose my love for the sport. It became more of a stressor than a stress reliever. When Coach Trevor accepted the job at Kokomo, I was optimistic.
“As the past two years with him progressed, I found myself falling back in love with swimming. He taught me how to control my nerves and have fun while I am swimming. I will always be thankful for that!”
Her swim career didn’t end after her sophomore year, and it won’t end after her senior season with the Katfish even though her final IHSAA tournament trail beings next week. After she closes her Red and Blue career, she’ll head to the University of Findlay. She’s signed to swim and study at the northeast Ohio NCAA Division II school.
Reckard discussed the meets, moments and people that have been meaningful to her in her career so far.
Q: What’s your favorite moment so far in your swimming career?
A: My favorite moment in my swimming career is breaking two school records at the NCC meet this year. I was able to do this with some of my closest friends. Being able to be a part of two relays that broke long-lasting Kokomo High School records is something I never thought possible.
At Kokomo High School, we talk about leaving a legacy. This accomplishment is an example of leaving a legacy. Hard work, resilience and the desire to get better will never let you down.
Q: What’s your best event and what do you like about it?
A: My best event is the 200-yard freestyle. I love that this event is a controlled sprint. It takes speed, but it also takes endurance, which I believe is the best part about my racing.
Q: You’ve been particularly strong in NCC meets. What about the conference gathering brings out the best in you?
A: It is always great to race fast girls and the NCC meet allows me to do that. The adrenaline that is created through the atmosphere also allows for me to race at my best.
Q: When you think back to big meets like conference or sectional, what’s the atmosphere at those meets feel like?
A: The atmosphere is unbeatable. The big meets come with bigger pressure and bigger pressure comes with more adrenaline and nerves. Being able to use the nerves and adrenaline that the atmosphere offers allows for swimmers to swim at their best. At big meets the energy not only from my teammates but all other athletes on deck is at another level.
Q: You’ve gone up against some noteworthy swimmers, does any one stand out to you as an exciting challenge or difficult opponent that you enjoy racing?
A: It’s always fun to race the girls that I get to swim with in club swimming. Racing against teammates is always fun because there is a friendly rivalry! Swimming against Catherine Bath, who goes to Northwestern, has always been fun because we are able to challenge each other during club practice and during meets.
Q: Who has been the best teammate you’ve had and how did that person help you or the team?
A: The best teammate I have had is my sister Addison [a 2019 graduate]. I was lucky enough to get the chance to swim with her my freshman year. She was always there to encourage and uplift not only me, but the entire team. She has influenced me to become a better leader for the team and that is something I will always be grateful for.
Q: What lessons will you take from being involved in high school sports?
A: The two biggest lessons I will take from being involved in high school sports is how to be a leader, and to cherish every moment.
As I got older, I saw the importance of being a good leader. Not only did teammates and underclassmen begin to look up to me, the younger club kids did as well. Setting an example for the athletes younger than me has become very important.
Cherishing every moment of swimming is another big lesson that I, myself, and many others tend to forget. The past four years as a Lady Katfish have gone by so fast and it has taught me to have fun at every practice and meet.
Q: You’ve signed to swim at the U of Findlay. What did you like about the school and program that led you there?
A: I loved the potential of the program. The program that Coach Andrew [Makepeace] and Coach Diego [Santos] are building at Findlay is something that really piqued my interest. The one thing Coach Diego said that stuck with me was “Findlay is going to shock the world.”
The family-like feel of the team also was important especially with it being a little far from home. Aside from athletics, I loved the academics that Findlay offers. They offer a three-plus-three physical therapy program that will allow me to get my doctorate in physical therapy in six years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.