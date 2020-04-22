One day during his sophomore year, late in the wrestling season, Kokomo’s Mitchell Wyrick wrapped up practice and walked through the new gym area at KHS. There were four guys in there practicing pole vaulting.
Curious, Wyrick stuck around for a moment.
“Soon enough I began talking to the head coach of pole vaulting, coach Bill Blackburn,” Wyrick recalled. “He talked me through what they did and encouraged me to come out and take a shot at vaulting myself.
“As soon as I cleared my first height during the first outside vaulting practice, I felt a rush.”
He was hooked.
“It was, and possibly may be one of the most technical sports I have done with the most dangerous consequences — and trust me, yes I have been shot out of the pit, been thrown around — but it was all for the thrill,” Wyrick said.
Wyrick got a lot out of his athletic career at Kokomo. He played soccer in the fall, wrestled in the winter, and was on the track squad in the spring. He’s one of the seniors who had his final season of sports pulled out from under him as the IHSAA canceled the spring sports season as part of a state-wide effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The Wildkat athlete talked to the Tribune about the strangeness of this spring, what he’ll miss, and the things he enjoyed in his high school athletic career.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: To be honest I never could have imagined my senior year would end this way. It was a lot to take in at first, whereas I didn’t fully understand the structure school and sports had on myself. I am missing several track meets and the iconic celebrations most seniors have the opportunity in participating in. Through meets, past sports ceremonies, future academic ceremonies, AP exams, DP exams and my own graduation ceremony it has felt sort of surreal.
Although I won’t be able to participate in track this final chapter of my high school career, I leave the team in good standing. The potential for several of these athletes is greater than they could believe. I leave behind some of the greatest coaches teaching the next generation the art of the craft, but it was the character they taught me to have, and the trials and errors of my experience that I am proud to owe to my numerous mentors and coaches.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: I made major strides last season by staying consistent in my discipline and in working to get better every day I was on that track. I would always say, ‘One more run coach, please’ begging coach Bill to give me another vault. Overall I set myself up for the challenge to clear between 13 and 13 feet, 6 inches. Last year my PR in a meet was 11 feet, 6 inches, and I knew by pushing myself a bit further I would be able to accomplish great things.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not being in track this spring?
A: The meets. The energy and anxiety each meet gives me boosts all my levels of performance. I run faster, plant smoother and jump higher because it gives such a rush. Not only is track about bettering yourself, but by competing against other schools, teams and individuals that can push you to your limit and at the end of the day turn to them and wish them the best.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school track?
A: My favorite memory is most likely my junior year NCCs where I officially PRd at 11 feet, 6 inches. I believe I finished third or fourth and after only vaulting for a year and part of a season I was proud to have set a standard for myself.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My wrestling coaches from assistant coaches to head coaches have shaped my athletic performance drastically. Throughout the early years of high school I had terrible habits exercising and being able to maintain a productive lifestyle. Wrestling and the perseverance I was taught have given me a work ethic I can depend on and self-discipline to control myself. These coaches pushed everything out of me, from early morning practices before school to overtime practices on weekends into staying after practice for extra work. I cannot leave this school without recognizing what the sport of wrestling has done for my lifestyle and what my coaches have done to build my character and ethic.
Q: You played a team sport in soccer, a one-on-one sport in wrestling, and in pole vault you are going up against your own physical limits. How are those challenges different and is there one you like more than the rest?
A: It is hard to say whether I would prefer one sport over the other. I have truly found a place in each sport where I am able to challenge myself and compete while continuously pushing myself to be a better athlete. In soccer, you are only as strong as your weakest link and incorporating communication is almost as vital as the technique in handling a ball itself. Without communication on a field of 11 players, a common goal can become blurred and the struggle of pushing together will ultimately be the deciding factor. In comparison to pole vaulting and wrestling, you are precisely your only limit. Your excuses become irrelevant whereas self-discipline and work ethic become the deciding factor of your personal success. With each sport comes its own challenge.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: I can proudly say that I have no teammates, I have no underclassmen, I have no B team players, but that I have brothers and sisters. This year I have had multiple times where I would reflect on everything, and how fast it truly went by. Many of these times I thought back on the celebrations, the losses, and the hard practices and I knew that it was all worth it.
If I would give advice to any younger athlete planning to participate in a school sport I would say, If you are not learning about your brothers or sisters (teammates) as much as you are learning about the sport than you lose the opportunity to better yourself. When I was in sixth grade before I joined wrestling I tried out for the basketball team. I barely made the team that year, and that coach told me something I haven’t forgotten to this day. He said, ‘Good things happen to good people.’ This was a motive for myself to grow as a player and help others grow with me.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I will be attending Purdue University in West Lafayette where I plan to study engineering and business.
